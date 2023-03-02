United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $121.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

