Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 204.0% in February

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 204.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Stock Down 1.2 %

UNICY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 65,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,032. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

