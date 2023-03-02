Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNBLF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance
Shares of UNBLF opened at $59.32 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $76.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.
About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.
