UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 608.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $102.95.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $700,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $808,298 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

