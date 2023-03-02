Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $1,697,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,059,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 101.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 86,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,876.6% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 41,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $516.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.78. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

