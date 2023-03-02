UFO Gaming (UFO) Tops One Day Volume of $2.66 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $44.83 million and $2.66 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UFO Gaming alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00424846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.27 or 0.28716772 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UFO Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UFO Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.