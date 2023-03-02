UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UCB Stock Performance
UCBJY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. UCB has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $63.94.
