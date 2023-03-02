UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. UCB has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $63.94.

Get UCB alerts:

About UCB

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.