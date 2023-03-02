UBS Group Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$59.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$62.50.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at C$54.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$52.12 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.98.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.25%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65. In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

