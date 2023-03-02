U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE USB traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $46.02. 1,728,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,347. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

