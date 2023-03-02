Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,577,700 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 2,524,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through Payments and Banking segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

