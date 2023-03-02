Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $17.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.7 %

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.72. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $46,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,855 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $50,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

