Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading 6.3% Higher

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $69.87. 2,553,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,685,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.74.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Twilio by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Twilio by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 475,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 170,884 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

