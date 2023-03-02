Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading 4.3% Higher

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 160,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 93,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

