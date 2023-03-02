TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-2.71 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. TTEC has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

TTEC Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,719 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

