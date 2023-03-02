Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the January 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.6 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

