Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 132,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.77. 375,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,480. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

