Truist Financial Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $164.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.3 %

DLTR traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day moving average is $147.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

