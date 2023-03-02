Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $149.50

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.50 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 151.10 ($1.82). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 150.10 ($1.81), with a volume of 2,032,565 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBOX shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 150. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

