Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSU. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TSU traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.30. The company had a trading volume of 143,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,830. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.78. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

