Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSFGet Rating) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. 3,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRRSF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Trisura Group Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Trisura International. The Trisura Canada segment consists of surety, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products underwritten in Canada.

Featured Stories

