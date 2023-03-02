Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Shares Down 3.3%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 102,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 59,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market cap of C$41.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Featured Stories

