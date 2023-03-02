Traxx (TRAXX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Traxx has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $383,688.54 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00423761 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.29 or 0.28642726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

