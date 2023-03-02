Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 820 ($9.90) price objective on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.23) to GBX 1,048 ($12.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,274.30 ($15.38).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,003.25 ($12.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 996.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 911.43. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,430.50 ($17.26). The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 913.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 26.50 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,513.51%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.