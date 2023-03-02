TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TANNL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

