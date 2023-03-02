Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,836 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Trane Technologies worth $111,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,431. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.05. 635,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

