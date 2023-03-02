Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 463,780 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 605% compared to the average volume of 65,747 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 10,434,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $124.44.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

