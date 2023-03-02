TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TPCO Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TPCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 18,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. TPCO has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

