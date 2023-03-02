Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the January 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tower One Wireless Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. 21,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,119. Tower One Wireless has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.