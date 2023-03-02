Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$96.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.59% from the company’s current price.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.35. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$45.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,634,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,506,594.32. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

