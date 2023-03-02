Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.22

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.22 and traded as low as $30.85. Toshiba shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.
Toshiba Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
