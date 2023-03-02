Topaz Energy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Topaz Energy Price Performance
Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$19.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.71. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.96 and a twelve month high of C$24.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
