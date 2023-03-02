Topaz Energy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$19.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.71. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.96 and a twelve month high of C$24.80.

In other news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.27.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

