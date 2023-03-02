Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.
Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 0.9 %
TR stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.15.
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.
