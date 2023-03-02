Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years.

TR stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

