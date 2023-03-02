Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly Purchases 1,327 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,915. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.
Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.