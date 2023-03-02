Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Director Ita M. Rahilly Purchases 1,327 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,915. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

