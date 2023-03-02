Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.0 days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

TOKCF opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $53.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOKCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

