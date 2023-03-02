TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.61

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$133.61 and traded as high as C$137.48. TMX Group shares last traded at C$136.07, with a volume of 260,346 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

