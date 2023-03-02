Timothy A. Burkhardt Sells 3,500 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SKY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 150,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.65. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

