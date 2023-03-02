TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

