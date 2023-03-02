Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

