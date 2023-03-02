Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWKS stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

