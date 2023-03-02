THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THK Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of THK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. THK has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.13.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

