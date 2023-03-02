THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
THK Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of THK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. THK has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.13.
About THK
