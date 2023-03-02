The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,798,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 220,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Williams Companies worth $366,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $76,303,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

