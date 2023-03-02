The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $184.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

