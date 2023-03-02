The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RTLPP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. 10,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

