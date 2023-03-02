The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $154.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $180.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.27.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

