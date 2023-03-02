The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGLGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.62. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 20,959 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

