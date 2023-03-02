The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.62. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 20,959 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The LGL Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
The LGL Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Trading of The LGL Group
The LGL Group Company Profile
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.