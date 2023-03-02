The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CFO Beth Ann Costello Sells 38,915 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 26,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 649,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.