The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €161.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($145.74) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Safran Price Performance

Shares of Safran stock opened at €133.96 ($142.51) on Monday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($98.26). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.62.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

