The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $73.43, but opened at $76.03. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 22,503 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Featured Stories

