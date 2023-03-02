The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGXGet Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $73.43, but opened at $76.03. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 22,503 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.