The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $73.43, but opened at $76.03. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 22,503 shares changing hands.
The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.00.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.