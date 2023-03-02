The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after buying an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

