The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

DSGX opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,608,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

